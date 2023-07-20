The Ukrainian military has begun deploying cluster munitions, bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, that it recently received from the U.S., U.S. National Security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. (July 20)
Ukraine has started using U.S. provided cluster munitions
The Ukrainian military has begun deploying cluster munitions, bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, that it recently received from the U.S., U.S. National Security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. (July 20)