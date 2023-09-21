President Joe Biden gave Volodymyr Zelenskyy a red-carpet arrival on the White House South lawn as the President of Ukraine continues to shore up support in Washington. The Biden administration announced $325 million in assistance while an additional $24 billion in aid is still hanging in the balance. (Sept 21)
Biden vows to keep helping Ukraine in war with Russia
