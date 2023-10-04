President Joe Biden admits he’s concerned about funding for Ukraine amid the chaos gripping the House of Representatives and the likely roadblock from House Republicans on the aid. But he says there may be “another means” to provide Kyiv support. (Oct. 4)
Biden expresses ‘worry’ about funding for Ukraine amid House crisis
