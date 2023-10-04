2030 FIFA World Cup
Kaiser strike
Kevin McCarthy out
Emergency Alert test
Morgan State shooting

President Joe Biden admits he’s concerned about funding for Ukraine amid the chaos gripping the House of Representatives and the likely roadblock from House Republicans on the aid. But he says there may be “another means” to provide Kyiv support. (Oct. 4)
Video

Biden expresses ‘worry’ about funding for Ukraine amid House crisis

President Joe Biden admits he’s concerned about funding for Ukraine amid the chaos gripping the House of Representatives and the likely roadblock from House Republicans on the aid. But he says there may be “another means” to provide Kyiv support. (Oct. 4)
 
Share