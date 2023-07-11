Here’s the latest for Tuesday, July 11th: NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine membership; UN ends aid to northwest Syria; Jury decides newer Aretha Franklin will found in her couch after death is valid; Surging river threatens Vermont’s capital.
AP Top Stories July 11 P
