A feud between the Wagner Group leader and Russia’s military brass that has festered throughout the special operation erupted into a mutiny that saw the mercenaries leave Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and roll seemingly unopposed for hundreds of miles toward Moscow, before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday. (June 27)
Putin on aborted revolt, future of Wagner fighters
