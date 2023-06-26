President Joe Biden says the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by a mercenary force. In remarks from the White House Monday, Biden said it’s “too early” to assess the impact on the war in Ukraine. (June 26)
Biden: West was ‘not involved’ in Russia insurrection
