The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, even though the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them. National security advisor Jake Sullivan announced the decision Friday. (July 7)
Sullivan: US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine
