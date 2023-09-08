The U.S. has announced it’s sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine, following Britain’s lead in sending the controversial munitions to help Kyiv push through Russian lines in its grueling counteroffensive. (Sept. 7)
U.S. sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight Russia’s invasion
