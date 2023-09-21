Inside a Ukrainian brigade’s arrival to a village on the way to Bakhmut

The recapture of a war-ravaged settlement in the embattled east was a small territorial win for Ukrainian troops taking part in a churning counteroffensive marked so far by small victories but no major breakthroughs. The taking of Andriivka, 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, underscored how difficult the multipronged counteroffensive is shaping up to be. The Associated Press spent two weeks with the 3rd Assault Brigade for an intimate glimpse into life on the frontlines. (Sept. 21) (AP video: Mstyslav Chernov)