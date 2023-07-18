The cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. continues to escalate due to successive blows from skyrocketing energy and food costs linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and now soaring housing costs triggered by a spike in interest rates to 5%, a 15-year high. (AP video/Kwiyeon Ha) (July 18).
Anxiety grips UK renters as housing costs soar
