Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher; 3 women who say Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them can testify at sex assault trial, judge rules; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” swings to massive $120.5 million opening in U.S.. (June 5)
ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Gooding Jr., US Box Office
