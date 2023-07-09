Here’s the latest for Sunday, July 9: Biden heads to Europe for NATO summit, with stops in U.K. and Finland; Schumer asks FDA to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink; New Delhi lashed by heavy rains; Rome visitors seek shade as heatwave grips Italy.
AP Top Stories July 9 P
Here’s the latest for Sunday, July 9: Biden heads to Europe for NATO summit, with stops in U.K. and Finland; Schumer asks FDA to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink; New Delhi lashed by heavy rains; Rome visitors seek shade as heatwave grips Italy.