Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that international refugee rules must be rewritten to reduce the number of people entitled to protection, as the Conservative government seeks international support for its tough stance on migration. (Sept. 26)
UK’s immigration minister says being gay or a woman not enough reason to seek asylum
