The United States and Britain screened the award-winning documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” at the United Nations ahead the annual U.N. General Assembly. The documentary follows a trio of Associated Press journalists during Russia’s relentless siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in the early days of the war. (Sept. 11)
US AND UK SCREEN MARIUPOL FILM AT UN
