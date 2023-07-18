Britain’s royal swan census is taking place for the first time under King Charles III’s reign, west of London, on the River Thames. After a “disastrous” year due to bird flu, His Majesty’s Swan Marker is hopeful the Thames’ swan population won’t be as affected this year. (July 18) (AP/Tristan Werkmeister)
King’s first swan census starts in the UK
