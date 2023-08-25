Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected allegations on Friday that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Aug. 25) (Production: Marissa Duhaney)
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
