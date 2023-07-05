The UK is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its National Health Service (NHS), a free universal healthcare system. In its history, the NHS faced numerous health crises, from polio to COVID-19, and is now a source of pride for the country. (July 5)
75 years of the UK’s National Health Service
