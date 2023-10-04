Kevin McCarthy voted out

Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first in U.S. history, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and throwing the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. (Oct. 3) (AP Video by Rick Gentilo)
