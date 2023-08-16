President Joe Biden is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, his landmark climate, health and tax law, declaring his administration is “turning things around” for Americans when it comes to the economy. (Aug. 16)
Biden marks 1-year of Inflation Reduction Act: ‘It’s turning things around’
