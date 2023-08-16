Donald Trump boasts that his standing among Republicans only improves as he faces a series of criminal charges. A new AP-NORC poll supports Trump’s claim in the primary election, but the general election could be a different story. (August 16)
Poll finds growing Republican support for Trump amid criminal charges
