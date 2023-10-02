President Joe Biden implored members of Congress Monday to pass a year-long budget agreement as well as continued funding for Ukraine, insisting the U.S. “cannot, under any circumstances, allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted.” (Oct. 2)
Biden implores Congress to pass Ukraine funding, budget bill
