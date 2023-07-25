At a fraught time in the U.S. over matters concerning race and history, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation creating a national monument honoring Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955, and his mother. (July 25)
Biden honors Emmett Till and mother with a monument
