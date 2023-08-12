Supporters of Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum are pleading with the United States and others to save his life. Niger’s Ambassador to the US Mamadou Kiari Liman-Tinguiri accuses Niger’s junta of planning to starve the president to death. (Aug.11) (AP Production: Tracy Brown)
Allies of Niger president overthrown by military are appealing to the US and others: Save his life
