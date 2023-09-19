Instacart stock
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
UAW strike
UN General Assembly opens
Debris from F-35 jet found

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working furiously to convince his colleagues to come together to pass a conservative bill to keep the federal government open. Whatever Republicans come up with in the House is expected to be rejected by the Senate. (Sept. 19)
Video

Speaker McCarthy Struggles to unite House Republicans to stop a shutdown

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working furiously to convince his colleagues to come together to pass a conservative bill to keep the federal government open. Whatever Republicans come up with in the House is expected to be rejected by the Senate. (Sept. 19)
 
Share