House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open has collapsed. Friday’s vote a day before the deadline makes a government shutdown almost certain. (September 29)
Shutdown looms after House fails to pass McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to fund government, AP Explains
