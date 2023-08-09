Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for the Democratic nomination for president in the 2024 election. He comes from a long line of political giants, including his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, and his father, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy--both of whom were assassinated. (Aug. 9)
2024 Presidential candidate profile: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
