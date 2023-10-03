Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history, The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. (October 3)
McCarthy ousted as House speaker in dramatic vote
