Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker; now they must try to unite their deeply divided majority to elect the conservative in a floor vote after ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the job. (Oct. 11)
House GOP chooses speaker nominee - vote still to come
Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker; now they must try to unite their deeply divided majority to elect the conservative in a floor vote after ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the job. (Oct. 11)