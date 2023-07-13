Kamala Harris has made history once again, this time in her role presiding over the U.S. Senate. In just over two years as Vice President, Harris has matched the record for the most tie-breaking votes cast in Congress. (July 13)
Vice President Harris ties record for Senate votes
