Distraught families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades filled a hospital in Bhubaneswar city to try to identify the bodies of relatives, as officials recommended a criminal probe of the crash that killed 275 people. AP Video shot by Rishi Lekhi. (June 5)
Families struggle to identify India train crash victims
Distraught families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades filled a hospital in Bhubaneswar city to try to identify the bodies of relatives, as officials recommended a criminal probe of the crash that killed 275 people. AP Video shot by Rishi Lekhi. (June 5)