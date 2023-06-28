Water is the talk of the town in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo. People in Uruguay have always been able to safely drink the water that comes from their taps, unlike in some other Latin American countries. But the country is now suffering its most severe drought in 44 years, following decades without investment in freshwater reservoirs. (June 28) (AP Video/Diego Casal/Matilde Campodonico/Santiago Mazzarovich)
Uruguay’s capital grapples with water crisis
