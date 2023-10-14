A Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off the front of his lower jaw is ready to return home after five weeks in a Utah hospital, a physician and his family said Friday during a news conference. (Oct 12) (AP production Javier Arciga)
Man attacked by grizzly bear to return home
