A lawsuit filed Wednesday by a coalition of environmental groups says Utah officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse because they allowed upstream water to be diverted for decades to farmers. (Sept. 6) (AP video by Brady McCombs and Rick Bowmer)
Lawsuit filed over shrinking of Utah’s Great Salt Lake
A lawsuit filed Wednesday by a coalition of environmental groups says Utah officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse because they allowed upstream water to be diverted for decades to farmers. (Sept. 6) (AP video by Brady McCombs and Rick Bowmer)