Women’s voices and votes to loom large at upcoming Synod of Bishops on future of Catholic church

The Catholic Church has for centuries been dominated by men with little hope for women entering the corridors of power at the Vatican or simply saying Mass. Catholic women are hoping that a 3-week long meeting in October might be the start of some change. On October 4th, Pope Francis will open the Synod of Bishops with 464 participants including Catholic clergy and lay-people. For the first time, women and lay people will be allowed to vote. (Oct. 2) (AP Video: Sebabatso Mosamo, Paolo Lucariello, Luigi Navarra, Gianfranco Stara. Produced by Trisha Thomas)