It’s a common scene in Venezuela to see cars running red lights or pedestrians jaywalking along busy avenues filled with fast-moving vehicles. In the streets of this South American country, chaos reigns as traffic rules are no more than suggestions that most people choose to ignore. (Sept. 8) (AP Video/Juan Arraez)
Deadly road accidents common in Venezuela as drivers ignore traffic rules
