In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Pope Francis said that the world was obsessed with having weapons and that war was a path of arrogance compared to negotiation and dialogue. (Jan. 25) (AP video: Luigi Navarra)
Pope Francis decries war as ‘easy path’ of arrogance compared to dialogue
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Pope Francis said that the world was obsessed with having weapons and that war was a path of arrogance compared to negotiation and dialogue. (Jan. 25) (AP video: Luigi Navarra)