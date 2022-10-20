Hurricane Idalia latest
The Selah Carefarm in Sedona, Arizona hosts people experiencing traumatic grief, usually through the death of a child or any homicide or suicide. They are consoled by others in similar situations, counselors and rescued animals. (Oct. 20) (AP video by Eugene Garcia)

Grief farm consoles families of lost loved ones

