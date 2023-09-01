Giuliani pleads not guilty
Austin shooting
What didn’t happen this week
Billionaires and Solano County
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 1st: Biden schedules Vietnam visit; U.S. officials say Ukrainian forces have made progress in their advances; Firefighters battle flames in a forest in Greece; Billionaires detail massive California land-buying spree.

Video

AP Top Stories Sept. 1 P

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 1st: Biden schedules Vietnam visit; U.S. officials say Ukrainian forces have made progress in their advances; Firefighters battle flames in a forest in Greece; Billionaires detail massive California land-buying spree.
 
Share