Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 1st: Biden schedules Vietnam visit; U.S. officials say Ukrainian forces have made progress in their advances; Firefighters battle flames in a forest in Greece; Billionaires detail massive California land-buying spree.
AP Top Stories Sept. 1 P
Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 1st: Biden schedules Vietnam visit; U.S. officials say Ukrainian forces have made progress in their advances; Firefighters battle flames in a forest in Greece; Billionaires detail massive California land-buying spree.