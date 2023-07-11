U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, for the annual NATO summit. Russia’s war in Ukraine will top the agenda when Biden and his NATO counterparts hold talks during the two-day meeting. (July 11)
Biden arrives in Lithuania for NATO summit
