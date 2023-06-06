Investigators in Virginia say a plane that crashed on Sunday after becoming unresponsive is “no longer distinguishable as an aircraft.” They also say the plane was not required to have flight recorders, but that it is possible to find information about the flight. (June 6)
NTSB: Black boxes not required in crashed plane
