The Philippines’ most active volcano was spewing lava down its slopes on Monday, prompting officials to warn tens of thousands of villagers to be prepared to flee from their homes if the gentle eruption turns into a violent and life-threatening explosion. (June 12) (AP video/Joeal Calupitan)
Thousands ready to flee as Philippines volcano rumbles
