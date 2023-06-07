Della Simpson Maynor was 14 when the police officer on horseback swung at her head as they attacked voting rights marchers in Marion, Ala. That night a young activist and deacon was shot. His death ignited the fight for voting rights. (June 7)
Voting Rights portrait: The foot soldier
