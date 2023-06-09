The Supreme Court decision ordering Alabama to redraw its congressional districts was seen by many minority lawmakers and voting rights activists as a stunning victory that could help undo political maps that dilute the strength of communities of color. (June 9)
Alabama told to redraw Congressional districts
