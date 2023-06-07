As the country awaits a Supreme Court decision on whether the Voting Rights Act will be reinforced or further eroded, six individuals who were part of the fight for voting rights reflect on the times and their struggles, and why it was worth it. (June 7)
Tracing the fight for voting rights in the United States
