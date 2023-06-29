A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane. “It was much better than I expected,” said Col. Walter Villadei, a space engineer with the Italian Air Force who was on board. (June 29)
Engineer: Reaching space was better than expected
