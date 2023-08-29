A weeklong camp in Washington’s Olympic National Park convened tribes from across Western states to share knowledge, successes and challenges as climate change intensifies. There have been six of these climate camps, hosting more than 70 tribes. (Aug 29) (AP Video: Manuel Valdes)
Tribal camp offers climate hope, lessons
