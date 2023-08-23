Sixty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. issued his resounding call for racial harmony that set off decades of push and pull toward progress. However, Martin Luther King III, King’s oldest son, didn’t see today’s America achieved the dream his father expected.
Martin Luther King’s Oldest Son Reflects on 1963 March on Washington
Sixty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. issued his resounding call for racial harmony that set off decades of push and pull toward progress. However, Martin Luther King III, King’s oldest son, didn’t see today’s America achieved the dream his father expected.