Southern California residents stocked up on sandbags Friday as Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly into a Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could reach the U.S. in the area as the first tropical storm in 84 years. (Aug. 18) (AP Video: Eugene Garcia)
Hurricane Hilary prompts sandbag lines in California
