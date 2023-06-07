Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (June 7) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey, Robert Bumsted, David R. Martin, Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Unhealthy smoke blankets East Coast
