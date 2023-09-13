Parts of New England already soaked with rain were preparing for more precipitation on Wednesday, as residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island spent the day cleaning up the flood damage while bracing for Hurricane Lee as it barreled north toward the region.. (Sept. 13)
New England getting more rain as officials look into high winds that toppled trees, power lines
Parts of New England already soaked with rain were preparing for more precipitation on Wednesday, as residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island spent the day cleaning up the flood damage while bracing for Hurricane Lee as it barreled north toward the region.. (Sept. 13)