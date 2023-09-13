Mitt Romney
UAW strike
Olivia Rodrigo tour
UNC lockdown
Lauren Boebert

Parts of New England already soaked with rain were preparing for more precipitation on Wednesday, as residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island spent the day cleaning up the flood damage while bracing for Hurricane Lee as it barreled north toward the region.. (Sept. 13)

Video

New England getting more rain as officials look into high winds that toppled trees, power lines

Parts of New England already soaked with rain were preparing for more precipitation on Wednesday, as residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island spent the day cleaning up the flood damage while bracing for Hurricane Lee as it barreled north toward the region.. (Sept. 13)
 
Share